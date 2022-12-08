The Top 10 Most Watched WWE Videos of 2022

WWE released its Top 10 most-watched videos from its YouTube channel for 2022 on Thursday, producing some surprising results. The top spot went to Brock Lesnar returning on the June 17, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns, setting up their Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam. This may come as a surprise to some, given the negative reaction vocal fans had online when they learned Reigns vs. Lesnar was going to happen yet again for the third time in less than a calendar year (fourth had it not been for Reigns testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Day 1 event).

Elsewhere on the list, Veer Mahaan pops up multiple times despite his "is coming" gimmick becoming a running joke and his push getting quickly abandoned. He's currently back on the NXT roster having reunited with Sanga as Indus Sher. Check out the full Top 10 list below:

Brock Lesnar Returns and Attacks Roman Reigns (Smackdown, June 17) Veer Mahaan Beats a Local Competitor (Raw, May 2) Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar Meet Face-to-Face (SmackDown, Jan. 7) The Bloodline Attack Brock Lesnar at a Madison Square Garden Live Event Cody Rhodes Returns (WrestleMania 38) The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame Acceptance Speech Veer Mahaan Beats a Local Competitor (Raw, May 9) AJ Styles vs. Omos (Raw, Jan. 3) Braun Strowman Returns (Raw, Sept. 5) Veer Mahaan's Post-Match attack (Raw, April 25)

Roman Reigns on His Brock Lesnar Rivalry

Reigns talked about his rivalry with Lesnar during an interview with The Ringer, saying Lesnar's character pivot into "Cowboy Brock" was vital in getting fans invested — "To me, if he doesn't level up and showcase the Cowboy Brock character, then don't nobody give a shit about Brock next to the Tribal Chief. I was able to push my level up, which he knew, OK, 'this guy's creating different levels and layers to this, let me step my game up.' And he did that.

"That was just a perfect recipe of two performers who want to be the best, and both have pretty legitimate claims to that territory," he added. "And when you get two guys who compete, it's not backstabbing. We're looking each other in the eyes and we're telling each other, 'I'm better than you and if you don't show me, then this is the end of the road for you.' People probably said, 'Oh God, not Brock-Roman again.' And then we go out there and deliver a classic. Got better on that last one. And I think that's the key to the kingdom. How do we continually get better? How do we upgrade? How do we push ourselves to the next level? How do we continue to move these goal posts?"