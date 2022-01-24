WWE Fans Get ‘#FreeAli’ Trending Days After WWE Rejects His Release Request

Mustafa Ali publicly requested his release from the WWE back on Jan. 16 after not being used on WWE programming since late October. It was then reported days later that, despite the many roster cuts WWE has made over the past two years (almost always cited as budget cuts), the company would not grant Ali his release. Since then fans have started posting the hashtag “#FreeAli” in support of the SmackDown star, to the point where it began trending on Sunday night.

On top of this, fans started noticing that the @WWEonFox Twitter account began blocking people for using the hashtag. This led to Ali breaking his silence by publicly blocking the account in return. You can see some of the #FreeAli posts in the list below.

