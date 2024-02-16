WWE's Natalya Confirms She's Been Approached to Write a Book

WWE Superstar Natalya has done just about everything in WWE. She's a three-time WWE Women's Champion including a holder of the Divas Championship which was her first title in the company in 2010. 2024 marks Natalya's sixteenth year in the WWE and her career shows no signs of stopping as she is featured in a tag team with Tegan Knox and she continues to collect various accolades like multiple Guinness World Records.

It was recently reported by Fightful Select that Natalya could be working to bring a movie to life about the Hart family, wrestling royalty and a dynasty that expands generations over much like The Iron Claw highlighted the tragic story of the Von Erichs. However, it doesn't seem like that's the only project she's working on. Natalya recently sat down with Busted Open Radio where she revealed that she had been approached to write a book and she will "definitely" be writing a book. She mentioned how impressed she was with Becky Lynch penning her own memoir, noting that Lynch and her uncle Bret Hart are big inspirations for her wanting to write.

"I've actually just been approached about writing a book. I was so impressed with the way Becky Lynch handled herself as far her book and how she talked about it and just talking to Becky backstage," Natalya said. "She's really excited about her book and I think it's an honest look at her life, her career, her legacy. She still has so much more life left to live, obviously, but to write a book at a young age, we've done a lot of living. Becky and I met over 20 years ago in Vancouver for a show called SuperGirls. We kind of started our wrestling careers at the same time. When I look back at all the living we've done and the roads we've traveled, I think Becky's book is going to be incredible. Yes, I was approached to write a book. I'm exploring those options as far as doing it. I definitely will be writing a book. My greatest inspirations are the people I work with like Becky Lynch. I love Bret's [Bret Hart] book, I thought Bret's book was beautiful. He took ten years to write it. I said to Bret, 'Your book is so special and so powerful,' because when Bret was traveling up and down WWE, he would talk into a tape recorder and he recorded everything in his career every night after his matches. I said to him, 'To have the insight to do that to me is really cool.' I'm inspired to grow in 2024 and I'm really looking forward to doing that and surprising you guys with some really cool things."

Would you read a book about Natalya's life? Let us know in the comments!

H/T: Fightful