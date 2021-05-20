Hero Collector Reveals WWE Natalya and Jim Neidhart Championship Collection Set (Exclusive)

Hero Collector's WWE Championship Series continues to roll out a mix of legends and current WWE superstars, and now we're getting both in one set. We can exclusively reveal the newest addition to Hero Collector's Championship Collection line is the Iconic Family set of Natalya and her father Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, representing the Hart Family to the fullest. Like the other entries in the line, each figurine will stand at around 5 to 4 inches and will come with a full-color magazine charting their careers in WWE, and you can get an up-close look at the new set starting on the next slide.

The set will retail for $37.95 and is set to hit in August, and both Natalya and The Anvil will make great additions to the Championship Collection, which also includes superstars like Ultimate Warrior, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and more.

The series also includes Bret Hart, so now we're one step closer to having the entire Hart family in the set, and they'll look pretty slick all together on your shelf.

You can check out the official description below.

"Best known as the explosive powerhouse of the legendary Hart Foundation, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart dominated the tag team matches of the 80s together with his brother-in-law Bret Hart. His daughter, Natalya Neidhart, would go on to become the first third-generation female wrestler in the world and a WWE superstar in her own right – make way for the Queen of Harts!

The definitive WWE magazine collection, immortalizing the greatest personalities and champions from over 50 years of WWE history."

The Iconic Family Natalya and Jim Neidhart Championship Series set releases this August, and you can check out the set up-close starting on the next slide. You can subscribe to the Championship Collection right here.

What do you think of the set? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!