WWE Network on Peacock Launch Date, Subscription Details Confirmed

WWE announced back in January that it had signed a multi-year, billion-dollar deal with NBCUniversal that would see the Peacock streaming service get exclusive rights to the WWE Network, including its complete library and all future pay-per-view events. The two companies released more details on the jump from the WWE Network to Peacock on Monday, including a confirmed date for the transfer (March 18) and clarification that all WWE Network subscribers will need to manually sign up for Peacock.

"Starting March 18, Peacock will begin rolling out WWE Network content just before Fastlane, the first WWE pay-per-view (PPV) event on the service," the press release read. "The new WWE destination on Peacock will feature fan-favorite content at launch, including all past WrestleManias leading up to WrestleMania 37— streaming exclusively on Peacock.

"WWE will have a dedicated page on Peacock where fans can browse and access every PPV event in the last calendar year; current or most recent season episodes of WWE original series Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Chronicle, and WWE Icons; in-ring action with new weekly episodes of NXT the day after air, as well as the 2021 replays of RAW and SmackDown 30 days after air; groundbreaking documentaries, including Undertaker: The Last Ride, WWE 24, and WWE Untold; reality series, including Total Bellas; as well as collections of featured series, topical moments like 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Week, and playlists showcasing current Superstars," the release continued.

The release also confirmed that not all of the content currently on the WWE Network will be on Peacock on the March 18 launch date. The full library, including all past pay-per-views of WWE, WCW and ECW, will be uploaded before SummerSlam in August.

"When WWE sunsets the existing standalone WWE Network app on April 4, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home to WWE Network in the U.S.," the release read. "To continue streaming WWE Network content, fans will need to sign up for Peacock. As previously announced, WWE Network, including all PPVs, will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99--a $5.00/month savings. Starting today, Peacock is also offering the WWE Universe deeper savings for a limited time--details available at www.PeacockTV.com/WWE."

Finally, a list of all devices and services where Peacock can be found was provided — "Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers. Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs."

