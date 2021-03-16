The New Day Become 11-Time Tag Team Champions on WWE Raw, Get WrestleMania 37 Match

✖

The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made history on this week's Monday Night Raw, winning WWE tag team championship gold for a record 11th time. Kingston and Woods took down The Hurt Business' Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, nailing a Trouble in Paradise, Top Rope Elbow Drop and Daybreak on Benjamin while Alexander was incapacitated outside.

The pair's celebration was short-lived however, as AJ Styles' music cut them off. Styles and Omos hit the ring and announced that they wanted to become tag team champions, then threw down the challenge for a match at WrestleMania 37. Woods & Kingston poked fun at the fact that the pair haven't actually wrestled as a team before, then accepted the bout.

NEW DAY WINS! We have NEW #WWERaw TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/bnsvqEOKYq — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021

Combined The New Day have held tag titles for 981 cumulative days across their 11 reigns. This also marks the second time that all three men have held gold concurrently, as Big E is the reigning Intercontinental Champion over on SmackDown.

Here's the updated card for WrestleMania 37: