WWE Reveals New Match for Elimination Chamber

Those who watched tonight’s episode of SmackDown saw the continuation of Naomi and Sonya Deville’s storyline, which is now running alongside and even weaving into Charlotte Flair’s feud with Ronda Rousey. Rousey came out to make the save for Naomi after she was double-teamed by Flair and Deville, and evidently, there was a match that moved this storyline one more step during tonight’s SmackDown taping in New Orleans. Now WWE has revealed a match addition to Elimination Chamber, with both Rousey and Flair in the mix.

The new match is a Tag Team match with Naomi and Rousey taking on Flair and Deville. Deville has naturally sided with Flair after upper management has slowly turned on her, including tonight’s reveal that Vince McMahon has taken a personal interest in Deville’s abuse of power.

That’s why her petition to suspend Rousey (who attacked her last week and left her arm in a sling) and fine her $100,000 was denied, and then Vince said that if Deville laid another finger on Naomi her job would be in serious jeopardy.

Naomi then finally got her one-on-one match against Flair, and while she did lose, it wasn’t because of any sort of interference. Deville would rub in the loss in and Naomi would attack her, and that’s when Flair jumped into the mix. Then Rousey came out to help and almost locked in an armbar on Flair but Deville pulled her out of the ring.

Now we have a match that will progress both stories as we head into WrestleMania, and you can see the updated Elimination Chamber card below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs TBA

Naomi and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair (C) and Sonya Deville

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Elimination Chamber airs on February 19th at 12 PM EST on Peacock.

