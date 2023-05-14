WWE Night of Champions Early Betting Odds Favor Seth Rollins, But Not Roman Reigns

WWE's Night of Champions is less than two weeks away but three of its biggest matches have already been confirmed. The finals of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament will take place between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will have their rematch from Backlash and Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will look to end the "Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Problem" by challenging the pair for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The show is set to take place on May 27 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia

Unsurprisingly, BetOnline's early odds for the show have Rollins (-1000) favored over Styles (+500) to become the inaugural world champion. Rollins has been attached to the title since it was first introduced, he's been one of Raw's top babyfaces for the better part of a year and Styles (a member of the SmackDown roster) winning the title would only further confuse the brand split WWE just attempted to reinstate.

As for the Rhodes/Lesnar rematch, the pair are actually even at this point with -120 odds. This line will either shift in Rhodes' favor if it looks like WWE wants him in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match later this summer or pivot to Lesnar if word gets out that WWE wants a rubber match between the two at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in London.

Finally, there's that tag title match. While Reigns has been consistently favored in nearly every pay-per-view he's been involved in since his run as "The Tribal Chief" began, he's actually the underdog in this match (+400 to Owens & Zayn's -700). Making it a tag bout means Sikoa could take the pin, a loss would further the "Bloodline is crumbling narrative" and the idea of giving Reigns another set of championships to carry around seems unlikely given his light schedule.

WWE initially advertised the show under the usual Night of Champions stipulation where every main roster title will be on the line. Since it doesn't sound like Reigns will pull double duty and defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, it's unclear if that stipulation has been thrown out the window. What other matches do you think they should add to the card? Let us know in the comments!