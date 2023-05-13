Roman Reigns Embarrasses The Usos on SmackDown, Reveals Shocking Match for WWE Night of Champions

Tonight's WWE SmackDown welcomed back Roman Reigns for the first time since his massive win at WrestleMania 39, where he retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. That was also where The Usos lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and since then they haven't been successful in getting them back. That all came to the forefront during tonight's SmackDown, and Reigns lit them up for the loss and asked them to apologize, and then after Jimmy laughed about it, Reigns slapped him, causing Jimmy to lunge forward, but Jay stopped anything else from progressing. Then Reigns hit them with the biggest shock of the night, revealing that Reigns and Solo Sikoa would be teaming up to get those Tag Titles at Night of Champions.

Reigns started his promo by saying "You see that's what greatness garners. It garners respect, but regardless of reactions or not this is what must be respected. There's lots of talk about wrestling royalty, but let's be honest, there's only one. Every man in this ring. Every man in this ring main evented both nights of WrestleMania. And I know you're probably saying we've only been doing two nights for so long, but let's say this, we are the only ones who will ever main event both nights of WrestleMania"

"The success didn't stop there, we just kept pushing along into Backlash. Even when the Tribal Chief isn't there, someone has to step up. Who stepped up this time? Solo stepped up," Reigns said. "I gotta tell ya, there was a little concern when we first got Solo up on the road, because let's be honest, he's in the ring with the best of all time. And when you get thrown in the deep end you can sink or swim, and let's be honest, Solo swims like a shark. If there's ever a problem, he eliminates it. Look at the Riddle problem. Handled right?" Solo mentioned KO and Sami, and Reigns smiled. "What, this is how good he is. He's still thinking of the KO and Sami problem. Solo, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Don't worry about that. They're not the problem. There is a problem. An actual problem, but it's not KO and Sami, no. The problem, are your brothers."

"What ya'll think was gonna happen huh? You thought you were gonna lose in the main event of WrestleMania and we weren't gonna talk about it? You thought you were gonna beg for a rematch and for some reason dedicate it to me and then lose? You dedicate a match to me and then lose? Why are you dedicating a Tag Team victory to a man who isn't in a Tag Team? We literally have hall of fame tag teams in our family and yet you dedicate it to me. I try and take some time for me and you embarrass me," Reigns said. "You embarrass our family. You know better than this. Apologize!" When Jimmy looked at Jey, Reigns said "why are you looking at him, look at me! Apologize. I don't want to see anything come out of your mouth unless it's I'm sorry my Tribal Chief."

Jimmy looked over at Heyman and continued to laugh, which angered Reigns. "Are you laughing? If I was you, I wouldn't listen to all these idiots. I'd apologize. If I were you I'd listen to me and apologize," Reigns said. "I'm here to make you smile again huh? We're running the commercial again huh? I'm a clown here huh? Who's the clown?"

Reigns then slapped Jimmy, and Jey didn't know what to do. Jimmy went at Reigns and then Jey got in between them. Jey said he apologized and said if they got one more shot they would bring back the Championships. Reigns smiled, and said the Tag Team championships will come back to the Bloodline, and had Heyman fill them in.

Heyman took the microphone and said that Reigns had a game plan already in hand. Heyman said he had permission to pull every string with the board of directors. The Undisputed Tag Team Titles come home to the Bloodline at Night of Champions when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will lose the Tag Titles to Solo Sikoa and Reigns. Reigns then dedicated that victory to Afa and Sika, the Wild Samoans.

The Usos looked angry and devastated, and it seems the cracks are really starting to show in the Bloodline. It's also possible that Reigns and Sikoa walk out with the Tag Titles after Night of Champions, but we'll have to wait and see.

