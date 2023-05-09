How The Bloodline's Next Generation Could Challenge Roman Reigns for His Spot as "The Tribal Chief"

Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction stretches across the legendary Anoa'i Family tree and is currently comprised of "The Tribal Chief," The Usos and Solo Sikoa — all three of whom are from the next generation after Reigns as the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. There are a few other members of the family tree both inside and outside of WWE, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, NXT's Ava Raine (Simone Johnson, Dwayne's daughter), Impact Wrestling's Trinity (Jimmy Uso's wife) and MLW's Jacob Fatu and Lance Anoa'i. But another member of the family began his pro wrestling training last year and he's already talking about how he could get involved in the faction and even come for Reigns' throne.

Isayah Fatu, better known as Zilla Fatu, has been training at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school since last year. He was recently on the To Be Someone podcast and talked about his idea for how he'd interact with the rest of the faction were he to get the call to join WWE. He's the son of the late, great former WWE star Umaga, putting him in the same generation as The Usos and Sikoa.

"I did (think about how I'd like to enter The Bloodline storyline)," Fatu said (h/t POST Wrestling). "I just don't wanna... But I'll give y'all a little bit. It would just basically be me coming after the birthright of the table. Does that makes sense? It's not gonna be me fighting for the belt. It's gonna be me fighting for the necklace. It's more to it though (he laughed). Stay tuned, stay tuned. But yeah, it's just gonna be the birthright. Me coming in and yeah... Or that or just something along the lines with Ava. That's Rock's daughter. Something along with her. She's in NXT. We're the same age. So they might have her in the — I know they're gonna put her in The Bloodline eventually. But, you know, me, her, Solo (Sikoa)."

The metanarrative surrounding The Bloodline, at least from what's been presented on WWE programming, is that Reigns officially earned his spot as the leader of the family shortly after he returned from hiatus in the Summer of 2020. After beating Jey Uso inside Hell in a Cell, he was awarded a ceremonial red lei necklace by The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) that signified his position as "The Tribal Chief." He has worn the lei to and from his world championship defenses ever since. There have also been references to the "elders" of the family, which was the explanation used for how Sikoa was integrated into the group last year. Do you think Zilla's idea could be the next big chapter in the Bloodline saga? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!