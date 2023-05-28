What's Next For The Bloodline After WWE Night of Champions?

WWE's Night of Champions pay-per-view saw a major development in The Bloodline Saga on Saturday. The show closed with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa attempting to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, only for The Usos to get involved and try to aid the faction. The pair accidentally superkicked Sikoa, enraging Reigns and prompting "The Tribal Chief" to bully the pair. Jimmy Uso finally snapped, nailing Reigns with a pair of superkicks before Kevin Owens pinned Sikoa with a Stunner to retain. The brothers quickly made their way up the entrance ramp while Reigns looked on in shock from ringside.

Now there's a big question hanging over WWE TV this week — what's next? Reigns was originally scheduled to have a celebration on this week's Friday Night Smackdown for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign reaching 1,000 days and has even teased "the whole family being there." This could see WWE legends like Rikishi and The Wild Samoans get involved in the storyline for the first time since Reigns was officially crowned as "The Tribal Chief." Rikishi has even been posting cryptic messages on Twitter that seem to be a response to what happened on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Reigns has been silent on social media regarding what happened. Paul Heyman's comments have extended beyond the situation getting addressed this coming Friday.

Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC



We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6Fx0of6q9g — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 27, 2023

As for WWE's booking plans, insider WRKD Wrestling has previously noted that a tag match pitting Reigns & Sikoa against The Usos has been pitched for Money in the Bank in London in July. This would likely follow Reigns defending his undisputed title at SummerSlam in August in Detroit.

What do you think is next for The Bloodline? Is the split between Reigns and The Usos finally going to stick this time, or will WWE find a way to reverse everything by SummerSlam? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

While plans are still taking shape, one idea discussed for Money In The Bank in London is Roman Reigns/Solo vs. The Usos, freeing up Roman for a title defense at SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/B5WP6DIqDL — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) May 18, 2023

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Results