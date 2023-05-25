Hulk Hogan Says He Could've Drawn Major Money with WWE's Roman Reigns in his Prime

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline continue to reign supreme over WWE, even if some of the Titles have switched hands since WrestleMania 39. Reigns doesn't look to have his hold on WWE shaken anytime soon, and now he's attempting to bring the Tag Team Titles back to the Bloodline at Night at Champions. Reigns and his superstardom were a topic of discussion in a new interview between The MMA Hour's Ariel Helwani and WWE Legend Hulk Hogan, and when Reigns was brought up, Hogan had nothing but great things to say about the Tribal Chief. Hogan also said that if he was in his prime, he could've drawn major money with the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion (H/T WrestlingNews.co).

"Well, he's got it figured out. A lot of people wrestle for 20 or 30 years, and they don't ever figure it out. You know, they're smart to the business, and they know, but they're really never figured it out. He's figured out as far as placement and timing goes and that slow, methodical cadence when you're in the ring. I don't know where you want to place him, you know, on Mount Rushmore's fall as far as the main event wrestler goes," Hogan said.

"But at the end of the day, if I was in my prime and I walked in with him, I could draw some major money with him. Yeah, I could draw some serious money with them. If I was 40 years old, I could go back to Roman Reigns in my prime. I could draw some major money with him. That would be something," Hogan said.

Hogan is no stranger to standout wrestling factions, as he experienced one of the biggest waves of his career as part of WCW's nWo. The New World Order began in WCW and would shake the wrestling world to its core when Hogan was revealed to be the third man in the group, turning the iconic babyface into one of the biggest heels in wrestling. Hollywood Hogan would dominate for some time after, though eventually would turn back to the red and yellow Hulkamania persona.

Many have taken a page from the nWo book in the years since, but Hogan doesn't mention if he would have been Hollywood Hogan or the babyface Hogan in this dream crossover scenario. We probably won't see Hogan mix it up with The Bloodline at all in the here and now, but you never know, especially after Hogan revealed pitches to be part of a future WrestleMania match from Shane McMahon.

In the same interview, Hogan revealed Shane had asked him if he had one more match in him, and Hogan has expressed interest in a retirement match. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but Hogan returning for a match would command attention just like Ric Flair's final match did. Hogan is 70 years old, and has had a series of back surgeries. That's partly why he wasn't ready to hop back in the ring at WrestleMania 39, but perhaps WrestleMania 40 will be a different story.

What do you want to see happen if Hogan has a retirement match, and should he cross paths with the Bloodline? Let us know in the comments.