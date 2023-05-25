WWE Fans Acknowledge Roman Reigns on His 38th Birthday
Roman Reigns turns 38 years old today, just one day before his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign reaches one thousand days. Reigns is currently overseas in Saudi Arabia ahead of Saturday's Night of Champions pay-per-view, where he'll team with Solo Sikoa to challenge Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. "The Tribal Chief" is expected to make his next title defense at the Money in the Bank event in London on July 1. You can see WWE fans celebrate Reigns' birthday in the list below!
What's your favorite memory from Reigns' career? How much longer do you think this championship reign will last? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!
Today, we acknowledge the birthday of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Head of the Table, The Tribal Chief, The Bloodline's very own @WWERomanReigns!
How many of you shall acknowledge Roman Reigns on his birthday? Let's find out! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/uOFkey9gTD— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2023
4X WWE champion (the current)
2X Universal champion (The current)
1X IC Champion
1X US champion
1X tag team champion
998 days as universal champion
413 days as WWE champion
Happy birthday to the tribal chief Roman Reigns. ☝🏻 pic.twitter.com/D2jxi0qthH— 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 (@AdamGoldberg28) May 25, 2023
Roman Reigns turns 38 today, Happy birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/91SnA8sfQC— WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) May 25, 2023
Today is an international holiday … put your 👆🏼’s up and acknowledge The GOAT’s birthday!
King Roman Reigns pic.twitter.com/SKg16tnKdP— 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⸜❤︎⸝ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ ⁹⁰⁰⁺ᵈᵃʸˢ (@_RomansLegacy) May 25, 2023
happy 38th birthday to the 7x wrestlemania main eventer, the undisputed wwe universal champion, the head of the table, the goat, the ONE & ONLY tribal chief
ROMAN REIGNS. ☝🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ww8fvkYq5i— pau (@316REIGNS) May 25, 2023
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE NEEDLE MOVER, YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF, AND THE GREATEST WORLD CHAMPION OF ALL TIME, ROMAN....REIGNS!!!! 🥳🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/4VSd8LSBqe— 🎵 Joshi Jamz 🎵 (@GloriousRoyals) May 25, 2023
Roman Reigns Mania Entrance really is fit for The Tribal Chief Birthday 🩸☝🏾🥳 🎊May 25, 2023