WWE Fans Acknowledge Roman Reigns on His 38th Birthday

Roman Reigns turns 38 years old today, just one day before his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign reaches one thousand days. Reigns is currently overseas in Saudi Arabia ahead of Saturday's Night of Champions pay-per-view, where he'll team with Solo Sikoa to challenge Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. "The Tribal Chief" is expected to make his next title defense at the Money in the Bank event in London on July 1. You can see WWE fans celebrate Reigns' birthday in the list below!

What's your favorite memory from Reigns' career? How much longer do you think this championship reign will last? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!