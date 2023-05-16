Update WWE Night of Champions 2023 Card After This Week's WWE Raw

WWE's Night of Champions pay-per-view officially added two more matches to the May 27 event during this week's Monday Night Raw. The show saw Mustafa Ali pull off an upset win in a battle royal to determine who would challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Ali went undrafted during the 2023 WWE Draft and has still yet to hold a championship during his WWE tenure. But the former leader of Retribution has taken on a more "positive" persona in recent months that has seen him earn more screen time.

The show also saw Becky Lynch finally respond to Trish Stratus' words and actions after she betrayed Lynch and cost her the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. That match was confirmed later in the night and a contract signing was announced for next week. It was initially reported that the pair would have a program through SummerSlam in August, so expect this to continue regardless of who wins.

The show also saw Paul Heyman pop up a few times, first to speak with Imperium and later to watch the main event as The Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a non-title match. What this could mean for The Bloodline as they attempt to dethrone Owens and Zayn is anyone's guess.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Card

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

This story is developing...