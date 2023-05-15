Spoiler on Title Match Planned for WWE Night of Champions

While WWE has done away with WWE Night of Champions's former stipulation, that being that every title in the company is defended on the show, the premium live event is still centered around championship contests. So far, it has been confirmed that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will put their gold on the line against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and that Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will meet in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament finals. Another piece of hardware that will be up for grabs at the show is Gunther's WWE Intercontinental Title, with the next challenger being determined on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw.

According to @Boozer666 on Twitter, an account with a reputable history of breaking wrestling stories, Mustafa Ali will challenge Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Title at WWE Night of Champions.

If this comes to fruition, it would be Ali's first singles title match since May 2022 when he unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship. While he has had matches for that prize as well as the now-retired WWE Cruiserweight Championship, Ali has never held a title in WWE.

Gunther will be no easy opponent either, as the Ring General is in the middle of a record-breaking reign with the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Gunther won the prize in June 2022 and currently sits as the fifth-longest reigning champion in the title's 44 year history. During this run, he has successfully defended the title against Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, and others.

"It's obviously a great opportunity to prove myself and put myself on the map and in front of a bigger audience than before and to earn the trust to run with the title and contribute to its history in my own way," Gunther said earlier this year. "So, it's been a very rewarding experience so far. I plan on continuing as long as I can."

Monday Night Raw goes down tonight at 8 PM ET on the USA Network. WWE Night of Champions is scheduled for Saturday, May 27th.

The current line-up for WWE Night of Champions can be seen below...