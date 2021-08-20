Nikki A.S.H. Says She, The Hurricane and Mighty Molly Could Be The Avengers of WWE

✖

Nikki A.S.H. has found success recently with her superhero-esque persona, winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match last month and cashing it in the following night to become the Raw Women's Champion. But A.S.H. isn't the first WWE star to take up the superhero mantle, as Shane Helms (as The Hurricane) and Molly Holly (Mighty Molly) both donned masks and capes back in the early 2000s and became fan favorites. Both Helms and Holly now work backstage with the WWE, and A.S.H. confirmed during an interview at WWE's Las Vegas tryouts on Thursday that she consistently asks the two to join her on television.

"Every single time I see them (I ask)," A.S.H. said. "Molly and Shane, they're very approachable and they're always talking to me and they're so supportive. Shane was one of the first people in Gorilla to congratulate me when I debuted this character and when I won the championship. So he's so supportive, and I've brought it up to both them and I'm like, 'Let's do it!' We could have like the Hurri-League, the Nikki-League, we'll get in the Nikki-mobile, it's going to be covered in blue and gold, tinsel, we're going to spraypaint it. I just need to learn how to drive on the correct side of the road. But I've said it to them, I would love to do something like that, absolutely. It'd be like a dream come true."

When asked if A.S.H. thought the three of them could be The Avengers of the WWE, A.S.H. said definitely.

"But we would come up with a different name," she joked.

Float like a Butterfly, Sting like a Nikki. https://t.co/d9uxytM4m7 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 29, 2021

A.S.H. will defend her Raw Women's title against both Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at the SummerSlam pay-per-view this coming Saturday.