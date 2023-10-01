WWE No Mercy: Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Fight Through Injury to Retain NXT Tag Team Titles

After Bron Breakker vs Baron Corbin got things started and a new NXT North American Champion was crowned, it was time for the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Championship Match between The Creed Brothers, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, OTM (Out The Mud Bronco Nima and Lucien Price), and the NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D'Angelo and Channing Stacks Lorenzo. At one point it felt as if the Champs' hopes of retaining were dashed, as D'Angelo was helped out of the ring to the back after a knee injury, but he later returned in dramatic fashion. Brutus then hit an amazing Brutusball off the ropes, but it was The Family that got the pin and the win, retaining their Tag Team Championships.

Julius and Garza started things off, and only two teams can be in at a time. Julius shook off a chop from Garza and then Brutus and Carrillo were both in next alongside their partners. Then chaos broke out and everyone was in, but Julius knocked out Garza and Carrillo outside. Brutus was the legal superstar for his side but OTM knocked him down. Nima stomped on Brutus but then got tagged. Out by Carrillo.

Carrillo hit a gorgeous springboard on Stacks, who was now tagged in. Stacks stomped on Carrillo and then kicked him into the corner before tagging in D'Angelo. The duo knocked around Garza and Carrillo a bit before Stacks cannonballed into both stars, and it was then D'Angelo and Garza.

D'Angelo tried to pick both stars up but then his knee seemingly went out. The referee checked on him in the corner and Stacks went in but met a knee strike to the nose from Garza. Carrillo and Garza picked up Stacks, and while he reversed the move, he ate a harsh clothesline.

D'Angelo was walked to the back, and it was Carrillo and Garza going for the pin on Stacks in the ring, but he kicked out. Price was in for his side and attacking Stacks, and Nima attacked Stacks when the referee was turned. Nima was active and clotheslined Stacks, and then out of nowhere, Ivy Nile dropkicked Reggie off the steps. Then Stacks got to Brutus and he demolished the entire other side.

Brutus had the Ankle Lock on Garza but Carrillo broke it up only to get duplexed by Julius. Julius duplexed OTM too, and Brutus still had the Ankle Lock on Stacks. Garza wouldn't tap, and Carrillo got there to break it up. Stacks came back in but was knocked down and held by OTM for Carrillo. Carrillo hit Stacks with a superkick and then taunted him, and then D'Angelo came back with a knee brace and hobbled to the ring.

D'Angelo knocked out OTM and then caught Carrillo in mid-air and slammed him down. D'Angelo tagged in Julius, and then every team was up on the turnbuckles and hit superplexes. It was then Creed Brothers and Tony and Stacks in the ring, and after they brawled everyone else joined back in. Price slammed down D'Angelo but he kicked out. Julius knocked down Nima and Price, and then held up Nima but Carrillo broke up the move. Brutus then hit a Brutusball off the ropes and cleared out almost everyone. D'Angelo and Stacks hit Nima in the ring and slammed him down into a cover, and Tony got the pin, retaining their Titles.

WWE NXT No Mercy Card and Updated Results

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT North American Championship Match: Trick Williams (C) def. Dominik Mysterio

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (C) vs. Butch

NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Tony D'Angelo and Stacks (C) def. The Creed Brothers, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Baron Corbin def. Baron Corbin

Blair Davenport def. Kelani Jordan

