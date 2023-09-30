WWE's Shawn Michaels Reveals Which NXT Title Match Will Main Event No Mercy

WWE has quite the stacked card for tonight's NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event, and there were two possibilities for the main event match. Today Shawn Michaels revealed which match that will be, and it will be NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch defending her Title against Tiffany Stratton in the main event spot of No Mercy. Lynch and Stratton's first Championship match took place on an episode of NXT and ended up bringing in big numbers, and now the duo will battle for the Championship on an even bigger stage at No Mercy. We're not sure who will walk out of the ring the Champion, but you can find Michaels' post about the match below.

On Twitter Shawn Michaels wrote, "I'm very proud of our NXT Women's Division and all the hard work our ladies put in. And I'm very proud to announce the Extreme Rules Match for the NXT Women's Championship between @BeckyLynchWWE and @tiffstrattonwwe will Main Event tonight's No Mercy Premium Live Event."

Stratton lost her NXT Women's Championship to Lynch the last time they fought, but Stratton doesn't look at the experience as a loss. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Stratton ahead of her rematch, and she feels like the match elevated her and brought her stock up even further.

"Yeah, definitely going into that match, the pressure got to me a little bit. Everybody has the what ifs or the imposter syndrome of like, 'Oh, my gosh, it's only been two years. What am I doing here? Becky Lynch, aw, I don't know.' But definitely, I rise to the occasion when the pressure is on. And the match, honestly, even though I lost, I feel like I did not lose anything. I came out of that match, I feel, elevated. I brought my all in that match. Becky definitely brought her all, as well. And she definitely elevated me," Stratton said.

"I may have lost my Tiffy title, but I definitely feel like I came out of that match elevated. My stock, I feel like, has risen as well. Just overall, I was on a high for a day and a half afterwards. So yeah, I didn't take losing to Becky Lynch as a loss," Stratton said. Now Stratton has a chance to reclaim the NXT Women's Championship, and if she does, Tiffy Time will reign supreme once again.

WWE NXT No Mercy Card:

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Trick Williams

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (C) vs. Butch

NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Tony D'Angelo and Stacks (C) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Bron Breakker vs Baron Corbin

Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan

WWE No Mercy kicks off at 8 PM EST tonight and will stream live on Peacock.

