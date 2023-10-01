WWE NXT Reveals Amazing N64 WWF No Mercy Inspired Intro

WWE pulled out all the stops for tonight's NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event, including a custom introduction for the event that will delight fans of the beloved Nintendo 64 video game WWF No Mercy. In a truly synergistic moment, NXT No Mercy shares a name with the now iconic wrestling video game, so it makes all the sense in the world that WWE would create a fun tribute. The thing is they really went above and beyond for the introduction, as they featured an actual 64 console and created the intro using 64-style graphics. That's just the tip of the iceberg though, and you can find the full video below.

Later in the video, we get a Superstar Select screen where you can see several WWE and NXT superstars rendered in all their N64 graphical glory. We see Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, Dragon Lee, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Noam Dar, Becky Lynch, Tommaso Ciampa, Butch, Kevin Owens, Tiffany Stratton, Dominik Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Trick Williams, Finn Balor, Asuka, Bayley, and Sami Zayn.

One of the match-ups featured in the No Mercy introduction is the match between NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov. The previous match between the two superstars was incredibly physical and quite close, but Hayes walked away the Champion. Now Dragunov has a chance to change that, but Hayes is doing all he can to meet Dragunov's intensity level.

"I was going to have to get in there, and I was going to have to fight him, I was going to have to do his style. So now that I'm more prepared going into this with No Mercy, I think that that's what I got to bring to the table. I got to go at him with what he brings at me. As far as what he brings out at me, pretty much just that, he makes you realize that you are in a fight, and you either fight back, or you get eaten alive. And I've never been, and I refuse to be eaten alive, and that's why I'm Champion," Hayes said.

Part of what makes Dragunov such a complex opponent is the unpredictability of his arsenal, and though Hayes isn't shying away from anything, there are a few moves he's on the lookout for. "I wouldn't say it's anything in particular, just because he's so unpredictable. You don't know what to expect," Hayes said. "Just the fact that you've got to figure out what it takes to beat him. I mean, what's going to keep him down, or what's going to keep him down long enough so I can get to the top rope and hit nothing but net? What's going to hurt him?" You can find the card for No Mercy below.

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Trick Williams

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (C) vs. Butch

NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Tony D'Angelo and Stacks (C) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Bron Breakker vs Baron Corbin

Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan

WWE No Mercy kicks off tonight at 8 PM EST, and will stream live on Peacock.

What did you think of the No Mercy-inspired intro? Let us know in the comments