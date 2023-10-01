WWE NXT No Mercy Crowns New North American Champion

WWE NXT has revealed the winner of the North American Championship match between Dominik Mysterio and Trick Williams at WWE NXT No Mercy! The NXT No Mercy premium live event had some major shake ups in the week leading up to its big matches as former North American Championship challenger Mustafa Ali was surprisingly released shortly before the event despite being scheduled for a match against defending champion, Dominik Mysterio. The surprises then continued when on WWE NXT, Trick Williams worked his way into a new contender match for the championship by winning a Fatal Four Way against some pretty major opponents.

This led to all sorts of questions over which of the two could end up winning the match, and adding a twist to the affair was the fact that Dragon Lee (who had been trying to take the North American Championship match from Dominik for the past few weeks) was signed on to be the special guest referee. And despite all of Dominik's efforts to interfere with Dragon Lee's referee efforts, Trick Williams was able to clinch the victory and become the new North American Champion.

Who Wins the North American Championship at NXT No Mercy?

Trick Williams has been riding a wave of momentum these past few weeks as fans have started rallying behind him ever since he broke out on his own following his team up with Carmelo Hayes. After finding his own way in a few matches, Trick decided to go out for his first championship opportunity and made his way into the North American championship.

This could have gone either way with Dominik and Dragon Lee's feud heating up, but while they focused on each other, Trick was able to find a proper official to help him clench the victory. WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 is now streaming live with Peacock, and the match card and results so far for the premium live event breaks down as such:

Blair Davenport def. Kelani Jordan (pre-show)

Baron Corbin def. Bron Breakker

Trick Williams def. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Dragonuv

Carmelo Hayes vs. Dragonuv NXT Heritage Cup Championship: Noam Dar vs. Butch

Noam Dar vs. Butch NXT Tag Team Championships: The Family vs. The Creed Brothers vs. OTM vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo

The Family vs. The Creed Brothers vs. OTM vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo NXT Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton

