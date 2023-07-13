Two WWE NXT Call-Ups Reportedly Aren't Happening After All

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Julius Creed & Brutus Creed (better known as The Creed Brothers) recently lost a "Loser Leaves NXT" match against The Dyad. Once the result of the match made its way online (as it took place on a taped episode), many saw this as the pair received their call-up to the main roster. However, that does not seem to actually be the case. Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the pair actually appeared on this week's NXT in a Schism segment as two masked figures and that the call-ups aren't happening as of now.

By early 2021, the former collegiate wrestlers had both signed developmental deals with WWE. They'd debut on NXT later that year as two members of The Diamond Mine, a faction initially introduced by Roderick Strong. While many names have come and gone from the group, The Creeds and Ivy Nile have remained a cohesive unit ever since. What do you think is next for The Creeds? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Seth Rollins on "Complacency" in NXT

Reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently made his return to NXT for a title defense against Bron Breakker. In a new interview on the Out of Character podcast, Rollins discussed how he felt there was "complacency" within the NXT roster during its "Black and Gold Era" as wrestlers would openly state they didn't want to be called up to the main roster. This was at a time when the NXT product was a critical darling while the call-up system had resulted in dozens of wrestlers floundering on the main roster.

"I felt a lot of hunger to get to the next level. I was happy to see that," Rollins said, "We were going through a period with NXT where there was a lot of complacency and people talking about, 'I'd rather stay in NXT, I don't want to go to the main roster.' That always rubbed me the wrong way. When I went down there this past time, I felt a different energy and I felt people were excited to come to the main roster and take their careers to the next level. That got me hyped."

