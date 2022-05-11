WWE NXT's Diamond Mine Gets Big Addition

✖

WWE NXT's The Diamond Mine has experienced some shakeups throughout its existence, losing several members last year and then losing its leader and main talker in Malcolm Bivens in the past few weeks. Tonight the faction got some reinforcements however, adding a recent signing to the mix that should have fans excited. Roderick Strong was having a heated discussion with the Creed Brothers, and during that talk he revealed he was bringing on a new member to the crew to help them dominate, and the new recruit was none other than Damon Kemp, who is also known as Bobby Steveson.

Bobby Steveson is the brother of Gable Steveson, and like his brother Bobby was an amateur wrestler at the University of Minnesota, the same university that Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin wrestled at. Bobby previously revealed that he would be taking on the name of Damon Kemp in NXT, writing on Twitter "The name is DAMON KEMP and I' am going to smash your favorite Super Star.. coming soon."

Kemp comes into a divided Diamond Mine, as the Creed Brothers were upset with Strong for interfering in their match last week against the Viking Raiders. He interfered and attacked the Raiders when the referee wasn't looking, helping secure the win for the team, but that didn't sit right with the Creed Brothers, who wanted to win fairly.

They will be competing against the Viking Raiders again, but this time they have said Strong can't interfere. Strong wouldn't yes or no to not interfering, but odds are he won't be able to help himself, and this could lead to the Creed Brothers attempting to leave Diamond Mine or perhaps trying to take control of the faction for themselves. We'll have to wait and see how things play out and what role Kemp will play in all that, but his presence does make things more interesting.

What did you think of Kemp's big debut? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!