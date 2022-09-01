WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Reportedly Being Planned As Premium Live Event

It looks like a fan-favorite WWE NXT event is getting an upgrade just in time for the Halloween season. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE is going to have this year's NXT Halloween Havoc be a premium live event on Peacock as opposed to having it be a special episode of NXT on USA Network. This would be the first time Halloween Havoc has been featured in a premium live event format since NXT embraced the event in 2020, as both previous Halloween Havocs have been featured on USA Network. There's no word on whether this will be the new standard format for the event moving forward, but we'll keep you posted.

Halloween Havocs typically feature several fun Halloween-themed stipulations, and also often feature a special host of ceremonies. In the past, that's been Shotzi Blackheart and Dexter Lumis, and if we're looking at the roster right now, someone like Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, or Schism might be in line for the job.

There have been some very memorable moments in past editions, including a full zombie match that had Lumis torturing Cameron Grimes. There have also been plenty of wheels (much to Johnny Gargano's chagrin) and other fun match-types, so this year should be no different, especially if it is getting the full PLE treatment.

This will be the next NXT event after Worlds Collide, which is set to bring NXT and NXT UK together and unify all of the Titles from both brands. You can find the full card below.

Champion vs Champion NXT and NXT UK Championship Title Unification Match: Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate

Triple Threat NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship Title Unification Match: Mandy Rose vs Meiko Satomura vs Blair Davenport

Fatal 4-Way Elimination Tag Team Championship Unification Match: Creed Brothers (C) vs Briggs and Jensen (C) vs Gallus vs Pretty Deadly

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs Ricochet

NXT Worlds Collide kicks off on Sunday at 4 PM EST.

H/T Fightful