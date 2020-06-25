WWE NXT's Karrion Kross and Scarlett Keep Undefeated Streak Alive

✖

Tonight saw the freight train known as Karrion Kross colliding with the immovable object known as Bronson Reed, and these two powerhouses didn't hold back in the least. Reed charged right at Kross, knocking him for a loop and looking like he might just have the winning formula here, but Kross quickly rebounded. Reed wasn't done though, and the two got into a huge slugfest, with Reed holding his own throughout. Unfortunately, Kross hit another gear and eventually was able to get a win by submission.

Reed turned the tables on Kross for a bit and might have just given Kross his toughest match thus far in NXT. Kross shook off some of Reed's powerful blows, but several times Reed landed hard-hitting blows and suplexes, ones that looked like they left Kross stunned ever so slightly.

Kross turned it up a notch though, and after shrugging off some big blows from Reed, he charged right at him, knocking him for a loop and then tossing him around the ring a bit before locking in a submission hold for the tap and the win.

Kross is still undefeated in NXT, and we're awfully curious to see who is next on his quest for Championship gold.

