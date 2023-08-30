WWE NXT Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt

Last week the wrestling world lost one of its brightest stars in Windham Rotunda, known in WWE as Bray Wyatt. Rotunda passed away after a sudden heart attack, and since then Wyatt's family, friends, and fans have paid tribute to him on social media. WWE also paid tribute to Rotunda during Friday's SmackDown, which included a 10-bell salute, a touching tribute video, QR videos of his greatest moments, and a final tribute to close out the show. Tonight's episode of NXT also paid tribute to Rotunda, as they played the video package from SmackDown and then went live to the crowd, who had their phones up in true firefly fashion. As Wyatt's music played, the crowd chanted Thank you Bray, and the tribute closed out with the spotlight on Wyatt's rocking chair. You can watch the tribute below.

Many of those who had the chance to work alongside Wyatt shared their memories on social media, and several were flown in to take part in the SmackDown tribute. That included Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan, who worked with Wyatt throughout the Wyatt Family era. Strowman shared a tribute to his friend on Instagram, calling Wyatt his mentor and his big little brother. You can find his tribute below.

Strowman wrote, "I really don't even know how or where to start. This is just what I can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn't have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours.

You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were having Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such an amazing man.

My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby's know I love you all so much. I'll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the ass for me when you see him. I know this isn't bye forever. I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!"

On Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch was wearing a Bray tribute and then told a story of how Wyatt helped her during her career to the crowd after the show went off the air. Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, and more have all talked about what a wonderful person Rotunda was, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly difficult time.