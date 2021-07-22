WWE NXT Results for July 27 and Aug. 3 Episodes (Spoilers)

✖

NXT will be pushed from the USA Network to Syfy for the next two weeks due to the ongoing Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Those two episodes were both taped inside the Capitol Wrestling Center on Wednesday night, and spoilers from those shows have already made their way online.

They include what appears to be the two big matches for NXT TakeOver 36 during SummerSlam weekend, as well as the return of a previously injured star. So in case you don't want to be spoiled (Spoilers by Wrestling Observer) for the next two weeks, stop reading here.

July 27 Episode

Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan defeat Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa. Ridge Holland, who suffered an ankle dislocation, leg fracture, knee patellar dislocation and a patellar tendon rupture in his legs last October, made his return and attacked Thatcher and Ciampa.

Samoa Joe announces he's a full-time wrestler again and signs the contract to face Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at TakeOver 36.

Carmelo Hayes defeats Josh Briggs in a Breakout Tournament match.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai cut a promo. This leads to Kai betraying her tag partner and makes it clear she wants the NXT Women's Championship.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayder Carter defeat Franky Money and Jessi Kamea.

Imperium defeat Hit Row.

Adam Cole defeats Bronson Reed in the show's main event, then gets attacked by Kyle O'Reilly swinging a steel chair.

Aug. 3 Episode

Ridge Holland defeats Ikemen Jiro.

Indi Hartwell receives another drawing from Dexter Lumis. Johnny Gargano then challenges Lumis, saying he has to leave Hartwell alone if he wins.

Roderick Strong defeats Bobby Fish.

The Grizzled Young Veterans def. LA Knight and Cameron Grimes. Knight abandons Grimes during the match, leaving his butler to take the pin. Ted DiBiase returns to help Grimes afterward.

Trey Baxter defeats Joe Gacy in Breakout Tournament Match.

Hit Row defeats Legado del Fantasma via disqualification after Santos Escobar attacks with a chair. The heels then attack Isaiah "Swerve" Scott before running away.

Karrion Kross cuts a promo, then gets interrupted by Samoa Joe. Security guards slow Joe down long enough for Kross to run away.

Johnny Gargano defeats Dexter Lumis, but Hartwell runs back to Lumis anyway and the two kiss to close the show.