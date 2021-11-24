WWE NXT Reveals Women’s WarGames Match Final Member

We are on the way to WWE NXT WarGames, and there were still a few questions left to answer ahead of tonight’s NXT 2.0. One of those questions was who would be the fourth member of the Women’s WarGames match, which currently features a team comprised of Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne alongside Dakota Kai against Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, and Cora Jade. There were several options, but we got our answer tonight after Jade’s match against Rose, and it will be none other than Kay Lee Ray taking that spot.

The partnership came about during Jade and Rose’s match. At one point Rose looked to take control of the match for good but Ray intervened without the referee seeing her and dished out some punishment to Rose, ultimately getting the win for Jade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1463329748797513728

Earlier in the night Jade was the voice of reason and calmed down her team, tasking them with finding a fourth member (since Zoey Stark, who would be the natural pick, is still injured).

When they reconvened, Gonzalez and Shirai hadn’t found someone to take that spot, but after Jad returned Ray came. up to them and told them that she would be their fourth. She also said that she would be the final entrant in the Ladder Match as well, so odds are we’ll be seeing Ray knock some people out with that baseball bat before WarGames comes to an end.

It remains to be seen if either of the NXT Championships will be defended, as right now neither Tommaso Ciampa or Mandy Rose have matches booked for the event. Odds are that will happen, but we’ll keep you posted on when those are officially confirmed.

What do you think of the team, and who will win the Women’s WarGames match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!