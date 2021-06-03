WWE NXT Superstars Ready for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown

There are a lot of potential superstars currently on WWE NXT that are ready for Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown! The WWE has been going through a lot of changes during the pandemic, and it's been especially noticeable these past few weeks. As the WWE prepares to resume live touring, and in the midst of it has unfortunately let some of its talent go, there are some gaps in the roster of the main shows that could be filled with much of the talent now on NXT. NXT has been on fire lately (and even more so since its move to Tuesdays), so it would not be the oddest thing to see some of that talent on another show. There are several veterans who have had experience on either Raw or SmackDown prior, there are more newer additions with personas that would work better with bigger stages and stories, and most importantly, there are lots of performers who seem ready made for success on a grander stage. But which NXT stars would fit right in as soon as this week? Which stars are completely ready to go in any main event picture on Raw and SmackDown? Read on to see our picks for NXT Superstars who are ready for Raw and SmackDown, and let us know who you think would be great in the comments!

Finn Balor (Photo: WWE) As someone who has previously worked on both programs, Finn Balor is pretty much ready to move on from NXT once more whenever needed. Now is the perfect time to do so with his feud against Karrion Kross now settled, and he can cleanly move on from NXT. This newer "Prince" version of Balor, who had gone back to the drawing board for his overall presentation during his time in NXT, will be a breath of fresh air for either show. The most exciting, however, would be to see him coming to challenge for the Universal Title as he's never had a proper run with it. prevnext

Io Shirai (Photo: Twitter/@TDE_gif) Io Shirai hasn't been seen in action much since losing to Raquel Gonzalez at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. While it probably means she's getting the break she's earned, it would also make for a clean break from NXT. Shirai has the full package, and with both Raw and SmackDown suffering from a lack of women on their rosters, Shirai could easily slot into either show. If her presence in NXT is anything to go by, Shirai can work in pretty much any angle that WWE might need. Also, her entrance would be perfect for the bigger shows. prevnext

Karrion Kross and Scarlett (Photo: WWE) Now that he's become the NXT Champion, Karrion Kross seems like an even better fit among the heavy hitters of Raw and SmackDown. Together with Scarlett (giving them an entrance that's tailor made for the larger arenas of the main shows), Kross is an absolute power house. The duo's super villain aesthetic (and potential mystical power depending on the angle) would also make for a much better fit with the more grandiose narratives of Raw and SmackDown. His upcoming Fatal-5-Way defense at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, would also provide a way for him to lose (and thus move on) without losing any of his steam. prevnext

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai (Photo: NXT) Raquel Gonzalez might have just been crowned the NXT Women's Champion, but she and Dakota Kai don't really need the titles around their waist to feel huge. Either one of them can be brought over to Raw or SmackDown and work wonders with the rosters, but bringing them up as a duo would tap into their current magic. The two of them have formed a super fun to watch partnership. Their team has a unique chemistry that also stands out from the rest of the tag teams, and a balance that means either of them can go for solo runs without needing to break them up. They offer a ton of variety. prevnext

Adam Cole (Photo: NXT) Bringing Adam Cole over to Raw or SmackDown would have been a lot tougher a year ago. Now that the Undisputed Era has broken up, and each member is pursuing something new, this is a great chance to move Cole over to the main shows. Now that he's building himself back up as a solo act once more, a way to really put that to the test is to have him bounce off some of the big personalities on either Raw or SmackDown. Even better, bring him up for a feud against Kevin Owens. prevnext

Shotzi Blackheart (Photo: NXT) Shotzi Blackheart has yet to have the opportunity to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship, but she already seems like a complete package that would go over well with the Raw or SmackDown crowd. Her tank entrance would make her a great crowd favorite pretty quickly, and she's already proved that she has the skills to back up the aesthetic. She's fit right in with the Raw and SmackDown rosters during her previous Women's Royal Rumble entries too, so it would be fun to see more of that develop. prevnext