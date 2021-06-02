WWE's Releases Leave WWE SmackDown Women's Division Depleted

:heavy_multiplication_x:

WWE had made the news this morning with the shocking releases of some of their biggest superstars within the organization, including the likes of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett, and with more releases being rumored to be on the way, it seems as if the Women's Division for Smackdown is being hit hard by this news. Apparently, thanks to these latest releases, the current number of wrestlers within the Smackdown Women's Division is seven, with the likes of Bayley, Bianca Belair, Natalya Neidhart, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Tamina, and Liv Morgan rounding out the roster.

Rumors are beginning to circulate on social media that one of the potential reasons for these big releases, with more potentially on the way, is that Vince McMahon is thinking about selling World Wrestling Entertainment. With the company managing to increase its profits following the coronavirus pandemic that saw the organization make several big changes in the face of COVID-19, it might not be surprising that the stable of wrestlers is seeking to "strike while the iron is hot" when it comes to transitioning the organization to a new owner. While nothing has been made official as of yet, many fans are taking the news of these releases as a harbinger of things to come.

Recently, World Wrestling Entertainment struck a deal with NBC Universal, allowing the network to house the streaming rights to the wrestling organization, with the WWE Network being put to pasture as a result. Whether or not NBC might be in the running to buy the company is anyone's guess at this point, but many fans and outlets are beginning to speculate that the McMahons might be setting their sights on a sale.

Over the years, the WWE has created something truly special with their Women's Divisions in both Smackdown and Raw, with the match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair being featured as the main event for one of the two nights of this year's WrestleMania. While this shake-up definitely has majorly depleted the roster of Smackdown and the organization as a whole, we're crossing our fingers that the Women's Division will be able to bounce back.

