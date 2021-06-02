NXT Reveals Fatal 5-Way NXT Title Match for TakeOver: In Your House

✖

Tonight's NXT was supposed to reveal the No 1 contender to face Karrion Kross for his NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Unfortunately, Adam Cole came and ruined everything when he interfered in the No. 1 Contender's match between Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, and Pete Dunne. It was a hell of a match, but Cole would end up breaking it all up and taking down all three stars. He was then ushered out, but later he would return to the ring, and he called out NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

Cole called out Kross and it didn't take long for the Champion to make his way to the ring with Scarlett. He said he knew Cole wanted to reclaim the NXT Championship, then told Cole that when he signed with NXT Cole was no longer special, and that set Cole off.

Cole called Kross overrated and said NXT has made him special with all the music, the fog, etc, but all Cole needs to be special is for them to ring the bell. He then said he couldn't hold a candle to him, and that's when William Regal came out. Regal said he knew what Cole was doing, but Kross told him to shut up. He said he wasn't listening to either one, but he wanted everyone in the ring at In Your House.

Regal said done, and it will be Kross vs O'Reilly vs Dunne, vs Gargano vs Cole at TakeOver for the NXT Championship.

