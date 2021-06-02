NXT: New Matches Confirmed for TakeOver In Your House

✖

Last night was a busy night on NXT, with several storylines coming to a head and solidifying matches for the upcoming TakeOver: In Your House by the end of the night. That of course started with the big return of Adam Cole, who took out all of the No. 1 Contenders who were trying to cement their chance to take on Karrion Kross for his NXT Championship. It resulted in a verbal sparring match between Kross and Cole, and Cole wasn't backing down at all, calling Kross overrated. By the end of the segment, we had a Fatal 5-Way match, but that was far from the only one made official for TakeOver.

Shortly after Cole was escorted backstage after his initial appearance, Ember Moon came out to the ring to call out NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez. She was livid after what happened to Shotzi Blackheart last week, and she was not going to let it pass without retribution. Gonzalez came out and they traded words back and forth, but then Dakota Kai snuck up on Moon and attacked her. William Regal came out to check on Moon, and Kai and Gonzalez walked off happy, but then Regal made the match between Gonzalez and Moon official for TakeOver.

Then LA Knight came out to face Jake Atlas, and Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase was out to watch his possible apprentice in action. Knight looked to have the match in hand, but then Cameron Grimes interfered and allowed Atlas to get the pin and the win. Grimes told DiBiase "that's your guy" and walked off laughing, and DiBiase looked disappointed in Knight, telling him Grimes showed something new to him.

Now Grimes and Knight will face each other at In Your House for the chance to take up the Million Dollar Man legacy, and it should entertain.

We then got the follow-up to last week's foreshadowing regarding Mercedes Martinez, who saw the lights go red and weird and ended up with a mark on her hand that matched Tian Sha. Xia Li revealed that Martinez tried to embarrass her and disgrace her family in Li's first match ever at the Mae Young Classic. Now she is a true warrior, and she looks to avenge that loss and show Martinez she isn't the same person she was back then.

It's a pretty full card, and we'll likely get at least one more match for the night if not two by the time TakeOver hits.

