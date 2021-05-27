Is Finn Balor Leaving NXT for WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown?

✖

Finn Balor was on the losing end of an NXT Championship match with Karrion Kross on this week's episode of NXT. The former WWE Universal Champion has been on the Black & Gold Brand since October 2019, and while his return with the brand was only supposed to last a few months he wound up becoming a pillar of the show once again with a second NXT Championship reign, a reinvigorated persona as "The Prince" and excellent matches with Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne. But now that he's firmly out of the NXT Championship picture, fans are starting to speculate if he'll be moving back to either Raw or SmackDown soon.

According to @WrestleVotes, members of the Raw creative team have been pushing to get Balor to come to Monday nights. But as of now, no decisions have been made.

Regarding Finn Balor: I’m told members of the RAW creative team have asked for him for months now. No edict has come down from the top yet yanking him from Orlando. The NXT crew adores Balor so unless the main roster has major plans for him, I’d think he’s OK where he is. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 27, 2021

Balor was a guest on Ryan Satin's Out of Character Podcast this week and supported the idea of heading back to either brand. Balor was pushed to the moon on when he first arrived on Raw, beating Roman Reigns in his first match before becoming the first man to hold the WWE Universal Championship in 2016. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury while winning the title and had to relinquish it just one day later. Once he was back, he never was able to regain that same momentum and was left to wander in the midcard, winning the Intercontinental Champion.

"I grew up as a wrestling fan watching WWE, and that's essentially where I want to be performing," Balor said. "I feel like in my last run there I wasn't doing myself justice and needed to change something. The change was NXT and I needed to figure out who I was again, and I managed to do that to some level, and I am definitely hopeful that a return to Raw or SmackDown will happen in the future."

With Balor out of the picture, Kross' next NXT Championship match will take place at the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event next month. His opponent will be the winner of next week's triple threat match between Gargano, O'Reilly and Dunne.