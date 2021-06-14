NXT TakeOver: In Your House: Bronson Reed and MSK Retain in Winner Take All Match

✖

Bronson Reed & MSK successfully retained their NXT North American and NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday night, beating Legado del Fantasma in a six-man tag bout. The rivalry between the two groups was brewing for months, as Escobar looked to move up and win the North American Championship one year after claiming the NXT Cruiserweight title. MSK successfully retained the tag titles against Wilde and Mendoza on June 1 thanks to an assist from Reed, prompting Escobar to propose a six-man tag match with both sets of titles on the line.

The finish came when Escobar tried to steal Reed's title at ringside, only for Reed to drive Escobar right through the ringside barricade. MSK then took down Mendoza and Wilde, setting Reed up for the Tsunami and the pin.

Check out the full results from TakeOver: In Your House below!

