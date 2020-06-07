WWE NXT's Tegan Nox Debuts New Captain Marvel Gear at TakeOver: In Your House

✖

An event like NXT TakeOver is always a great place to debut some sweet new ring gear, and thankfully the stars at TakeOver: In Your House did not disappoint. With stars like Tegan Nox and Johnny Gargano involved, you knew there would be a cool homage to Marvel, and Nox came out swinging with some fantastic Captain Marvel gear that gave the popular hero a new spin. The Hala symbol was back, but this time the gear was a little different, with a different shade of red, blue, and what appeared to be orange as well.

You can check out the gear for yourself in the post below, which was completed with Nox's trademark bomber jacket, something that any fan of Carol Danvers would appreciate.

Nox rocked the gear for the 6 Woman Tag Team Match, which is likely to produce the next contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Nox fought alongside Mia Yim and Shotzi Blackheart against Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Candice LeRae, and it was just as hard-hitting as you would expect.

(Photo: WWE)

Check out the full card for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream

NXT Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

6 Woman Tag Match: Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Mia Yim vs Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Candice LeRae

Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.