WWE NXT: Women's Tag Team Championship Match Announced for After Backlash

WWE Backlash is this Sunday, and it will feature a big-time match for the Women's Tag Team Championships that will pit current champs Sasha Banks and Bayley against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and The Iiconics. All of the teams involved have held the belts previously, but whoever comes out of Backlash as the Tag Team Champs will not have much time to relax with their Championship gold. Tonight's new episode of NXT featured the announcement of a new Women's Tag Team Championship match for next week, and it will have Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart taking on the winners of this Sunday's match.

"The winners of the @WWE Women's #TagTeamTitles Triple Threat Match at #WWEBacklash will face

@ShotziWWE & @TeganNoxWWE_ for the gold NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT!"

Nox and Blackheart have worked together now a few times in NXT, mostly against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. That said, they aren't as experienced as a tag team as any of the teams from the match at Backlash, so they will definitely have their work cut out for them to snag that Championship gold.

Despite the lack of tag team time together, Nox and Blackheart are two of the most promising stars in NXT, and they definitely have the skill and talent to get the job done and bring the Tag Team Championships to the black and gold brand.

If they do it will be the first time the Women's Tag Team Championships have been on a team in NXT, though it has been defended on NXT in the past. Hopefully, Nox and Blackheart can make NXT the belts' permanent home.

Check out the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"NXT Champion Adam Cole, fresh off his Backlot Brawl victory over The Velveteen Dream, faces Dexter Lumis in a non-title match. Plus, Finn Bálor seeks redemption for his only loss of 2020 as he takes on Cameron Grimes. Catch all the fallout from NXT TakeOver: In Your House tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Dexter Lumis

Finn Balor vs Cameron Grimes

Are you excited for next week's match? Let us know in the comments or by finding me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

