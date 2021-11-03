This week’s NXT 2.0 saw Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne attack Zoey Stark backstage, seemingly writing her off television with a storyline knee injury. John Pollock of POST Wrestling then reported that Stark is dealing with a real injury (its location and severity are unknown) and that she’s listed on WWE’s internal injury report. Stark and Io Shirai dropped the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships to Toxic Attraction at Halloween Havoc in a triple threat “Scareway to Hell” Ladder Match.

Trained by the likes of Allison Danger, Cheerleader Melissa and Tom Howard, Stark (real name Theresa Serrano) signed with the WWE in January 2021 and debuted as Marina Shafir’s tag team partner in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. A month later she lost a non-title match to Shirai, eventually leading to the pair becoming a team and winning the NXT tag titles at the Great American Bash. The two only held the titles for 112 days, but still hold the record for longest reign over Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez, Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart and The Way.

