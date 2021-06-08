Paul Heyman Picks Which WWE Stars Are the Most Underrated at Delivering Promos

✖

Paul Heyman is a master when it comes to professional wrestling promos, so when he tells people that some has the "it" factor on the microphone people tend to listen. Heyman recently appeared on the High Spots Facebook page, conducting a virtual Q&A with fans. At one point he was asked who is the most underrated WWE star when it comes to promos and he didn't hesitate in saying Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins — The Street Profits.

"The Street Profits. They get a lot of credit for being great promos, I don't think they've even scratched the surface of how great they are yet. Both of them. The rhythm between the two of them is just magic," Heyman said (h/t Fightful).

Ford and Dawkins were first formed as a tag team down in NXT back in 2016, eventually winning the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT TakeOver XXV three years later. It was around that same time that the pair started popping up backstage on Monday Night Raw, but they weren't officially added to the Red Brand until that year's Draft in October.

The two won the Raw Tag Team Championships in March 2020 just before the pandemic began, and between their lengthy the titles and the swap they had with the New Day's SmackDown Tag Team Championships during the 2020 Draft, the pair held tag team championship gold for more than 300 days. Unfortunately, the two lost the Blue Brand's titles to The Dirty Dawgs back in January and have been treading water ever since.

It's rare to see Heyman praise someone on the WWE roster who isn't Roman Reigns given the current partnership he has with "The Tribal Chief." He spoke with Sports Illustrated last month about why he chose to work with Reigns after being paired with Brock Lesnar for so long.

"I cannot begin to convey how reluctant I was to ever do anything in this industry after the eight years, let alone the 18 years, that I put together with Brock Lesnar," Heyman said. "Look at our accomplishments: a 500-day run as champion, multiple world championships, the single biggest, most historic victory in sports entertainment history in the conquering of 'The Streak.' There was very little chance of me ever returning on-screen."

"For me to pursue, in front of the camera, life after Brock Lesnar, the only lure that could seduce me to even attempting such an impossible goal was to do it with someone that would live their life in the pursuit of achieving that impossibility, and that's Roman Reigns," he later added. "And that's why someone, that's why anyone and that's why everyone should watch Roman Reigns. Every micromoment he's in the frame, you are witnessing the pursuit of the all-time greatest career in the annals of sport, in the annals of entertainment and in the annals of sports entertainment."