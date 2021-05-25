Paul Heyman Rants About WWE Fans Wishing Roman Reigns a Happy Birthday

✖

Roman Reigns turned 36 years old on Tuesday and WWE fans from all over the world took to social media to wish the WWE Universal Champion a happy birthday. But Paul Heyman, Reigns' "special counsel" took issue with this, especially once WWE's social media accounts started posting about it. He took to Instagram to explain his issue, beginning with, "Today is @romanreigns' birthday. In a blatant attempt to capitalize on the enormous global popularity of your #TribalChief, @WWE is posting on every imaginable social media platform 'today is your day to CELEBRATE" and / or "ACKNOWLEDGE Roman Reigns!' Please do not CELEBRATE nor ACKNOWLEDGE Roman Reigns simply because it's his birthday."

"CELEBRATE / ACKNOWLEDGE Roman Reigns because of his accomplishments," Heyman continued. "CELEBRATE / ACKNOWLEDGE Roman Reigns because he is the most compelling character, persona and performer not just on #Smackdown but in all of #WWE, indeed all of sports entertainment. CELEBRATE / ACKNOWLEDGE Roman Reigns because he's achieving #GOAT status but never rests on his laurels. CELEBRATE / ACKNOWLEDGE Roman Reigns because he makes you proud to be a member of the #WWEUniverse, knowing in your heart the company, promotion, league, et al are represented by the absolute very best of this generation and indeed of all time. CELEBRATE / ACKNOWLEDGE Roman Reigns because it is your obligation to do so, because ladies and gentlemen, there are 364 other days of the year. And you shall both CELEBRATE and ACKNOWLEDGE Roman Reigns on those days as well, as they are ALL his birthday, for every day is better than the previous one in this industry when we are blessed by the presence of the End All Be All, the Head of the Table, the Undisputed Uncontroverted Universal Heavyweight Champion ... the Immortal who turned #WrestleMania into his own private Showcase ... ROMAN REIGNS!"

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Heyman explained why Reigns was the only person he wanted to work with following his time with Brock Lesnar.

"I cannot begin to convey how reluctant I was to ever do anything in this industry after the eight years, let alone the 18 years, that I put together with Brock Lesnar," Heyman said. "Look at our accomplishments: a 500-day run as champion, multiple world championships, the single biggest, most historic victory in sports entertainment history in the conquering of 'The Streak.' There was very little chance of me ever returning on-screen."

"For me to pursue, in front of the camera, life after Brock Lesnar, the only lure that could seduce me to even attempting such an impossible goal was to do it with someone that would live their life in the pursuit of achieving that impossibility, and that's Roman Reigns," he later added. "And that's why someone, that's why anyone and that's why everyone should watch Roman Reigns. Every micromoment he's in the frame, you are witnessing the pursuit of the all-time greatest career in the annals of sport, in the annals of entertainment and in the annals of sports entertainment."=