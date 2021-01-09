WWE SmackDown: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode Dethrone The Street Profits

After carrying the Raw or SmackDown Tag Team Championships for the last 10 months, the Street Profits no longer hold WWE gold. In a surprising turn during SmackDown on Friday night, the team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins lost their titles to Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Or in other words, not most people's top pick to unseat the dominant tag team champions.

The two teams did have an excellent match that had fans raving on social media. Ford in particular was his usual self. That is, turning heads with his high flying offense and charisma, undoubtedly someone who will be a top singles star in WWE at some point down the line.

Ford ended up selling a hurt leg throughout the end of the match. Roode went for his DDT but Ford was able to escape and hit an enziguiri kick. Soon after, Ziggler tagged in and he and Roode hit their double team spinebuster into the Zig-Zag. Ziggler covered for the pinfall.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"Tonight at 8/7 C, a Gauntlet main event will determine who challenges Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble, Apollo Crews will challenge Intercontinental Champion Big E and The Street Profits will take on Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Here's the card:

SmackDown Gauntlet Main Event - Winner Challenges Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble

Apollo Crews vs Big E

The Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode