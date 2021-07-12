WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff Dead at 71

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff has died. Orndorff's son, Travis, confirmed that the WrestleMania I main eventer passed away in a post on Monday morning. He wrote, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. . He is better known as "Mr. #1derful" Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy.

"A donation page is available in my bio for funeral expenses," he continued. "Any close friends whom would like to speak at his funeral, please message me on Instagram Travis_Orndorff."

Born in Brandon, Florida, "Mr Wonderful" made his pro wrestling debut in 1976 in Mid-Southern Wrestling after training under the likes of Bob Backlund, Jack Brisco, Eddie Graham and Hiro Matsuda. His career took him to the World Wrestling Federation from 1983-88, followed by short stints in various promotions before landing in WCW from 1992-2001. He held the WCW World Television Championship once and held tag titles with both Jimmy Snuka and Paul Roma.

Though he initially retired due a neck injury suffered at the Fall Brawl event in 2000, he did manage to wrestle one last match in 2017 at the age of 67. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2005 and made a few appearances on WWE television in 2014. Reactions from wrestlers, promotions and fans began pouring in as soon as the news broke.

Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news,RIP my brother,love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches,heaven just got even more Wonderful,love U4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 12, 2021

PAUL ORNDORFF. MY BROTHER. YOU WERE THE TOUGHEST. WE TRAIN TOGETHER. WE RIDE TOGETHER. YOU WERE EXCELLENT BUBBA. I AM SO SAD I LOVE YOU FOREVER REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/RXovORjxVp — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 12, 2021

RIP Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff. Another legend gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/taGQzDhDsc — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) July 12, 2021