WWE and Peacemaker Star John Cena Breaks Make-A-Wish Guinness World Record

John Cena is busier than ever these days between his various movie and TV projects and occasional return visits to WWE, but despite his always busy workload, Cena has always taken time to turn Make-A-Wish requests into a reality. Make-A-Wish has always been important to Cena and he's been the number one requested star for some time. In 2012 he granted Make-A-Wish's 1000th wish, and now it's been announced that Cena has broken the Guinness World Record for the most Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes granted with 650 wishes. Out of all of Cena's many achievements, it would be difficult to highlight one that means more to so many than that one.

No other star has come close to granting as many wishes as Cena has, and in 2015 he was honored for granting 500 of them, and he will make them happen as often as he can. "I just drop everything," Cena said at the time. "If I can offer a fantastic experience, I'll be first in line to do my part."

"I want them to have an experience that will stay with them to forever," Cena said. "I don't ever want the children or their families to be treated in a way where they feel as if they're up against anything at all."

Make-A-Wish CEO David Williams couldn't be more thrilled with how much time Cena devotes to making an impact on children's lives, and it matters. "He's an entertainer, but he's a fighter," Williams said. "Ultimately, these kids are fighting, just fighting a different kind of battle. That's what resonates so much with these kids."

Cena started working with Make-A-Wish in 2002 and he has continued to make wishes happen ever since. It would seem that isn't changing either, and that is wonderful news.