WWE Presents Life-Sized Statue to The Undertaker at WrestleMania Axxess

How do you honor a legend like WWE’s The Undertaker? Well, you induct that legend into the WWE Hall of Fame for starters, but then why not unveil a life-sized statue in their honor? That’s what WWE did at WrestleMania Axxess, and The Undertaker couldn’t have been more thrilled with the presentation from some of his friends, including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Rikishi, Charles Wright, and more. Michaels and Triple H presented the statue to Undertaker, and the crowd soon started with chants of you deserve it. Undertaker took the microphone and thanked his friends for the statue and even fit in some WWE history before he closed.

Undertaker told Michaels and Triple H “You know, honestly you guys don’t know how much it means to me. We are a forever brotherhood, no matter what, no matter where we are, we are always a brotherhood and we always will be. And you two guys, if you guys ever want to give up your Kliq card, we might have room for you.”

Then the group took a photo with Undertaker’s family, including his wife and WWE legend Michelle McCool. It’s an impressive honor for a WWE icon, and you can check out the photo in the post below. You can also find the video of Undertaker’s speech below, which was posted with the caption “@undertaker reacts to the reveal of his brand new statue! He is now forever immortalized! #WrestleMania @tripleh @shawnmichaelswwe”

Recently Undertaker was asked who should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next, and while there are many choices that would be a great fit, Undertaker has one name that sits at the top of his list, which he revealed to the Dallas Morning News. “There’s several. Off the top of my head, and this is going to sound really super political, but I believe my wife [Michelle McCool] should be in,” Undertaker said. “She was one working in an era where women didn’t get nearly the opportunities that they do now, and she fought so hard for the women to kind of get more of a spotlight put on them. She was actually reprimanded once for having too good of a match with Melina. That’s a true story.”

“But for her work ethic and what she did in the time period where they weren’t giving a lot of opportunity, I think she deserves a nod. And, my goodness, there’s a laundry list of male talent that I can run off,” Undertaker said. “But I’m just trying to get through this one. I’ve got to get this speech put together. Then, we’ll figure out who else goes in. … I’ve got papers all over the place with notes and ideas. It’s been a while since I’ve had this kind of nervous energy, if you will.”

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1st at 8/7 PM CST.

