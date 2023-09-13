WWE President Exits Company Following UFC Merger

WWE has undergone a number of corporate shake-ups over the past year. Things first began to shift in May 2022 when longtime executive Stephanie McMahon took a leave of absence from the company, but returned to serve as Interim WWE Chairwoman when Vince McMahon temporarily stepped down. Stephanie took over that role on a full-time basis come the summer, as Vince retired from WWE altogether, but would resign this past January once Vince reinstated himself to the company's board of directors. Outside of the shifts within the McMahon family, long-running members of the WWE board of directors like Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Nick Khan had their roles restructured in recent memory.

With WWE now under Endeavor ownership, the sports-entertainment giant has a new-look board of directors that includes executives from both Endeavor itself as well as the UFC. Notable names left off the board of directors include the aforementioned WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H alongside WWE President Frank Riddick III.

WWE President Exits The Company

(Photo: WWE)

Per an internal memo from WWE CEO Nick Khan, WWE President and Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick III has left the company. Riddick had served on WWE's board of directors for over a decade and held various positions over power during his tenure. He assumed CFO duties in 2021 and was promoted to president just this past fall.

"After over thirteen years on our board of directors and almost two years after joining WWE full time as our CFO and serving as President/CFO, Frank Riddick will be leaving WWE post the TKO close at the end of the month," Khan wrote in a company email. "Frank is a highly respected colleague, and it has been a pleasure to work alongside him. We are grateful for his counsel, support, and dedicated years of service and wish him only continued success moving forward."

Riddick was awarded a $5 million bonus after WWE's sale to Endeavor was made official earlier this week.

