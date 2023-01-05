Major Stars Booked for WWE Raw's 30th Anniversary

WWE's 30th-anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw is set to have a massive lineup on Jan. 23 inside Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center. Per WWE's website, stars booked for the show will include SmackDown's Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey alongside the top of the Red Brand's roster — Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley. WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Kurt Angle have noted conversations about appearing.

"I'm gonna be there," Flair recently said on To Be The Man. "They didn't say don't tell anybody. I've been invited and it's a f—ing big deal. Why, because it's Raw and it's a big f—ing deal. I'm on it, hell yeah are you kidding me? 30 years."

"I know they're having a Raw 30th anniversary at the end of January here. They are thinking about bringing some WWE legends back for that. I know I was in the conversation, not saying I'm going to be there, but it's possible. Nothing about WrestleMania. I did pitch an idea to them about it, and I can't really tell you right now, but most likely, they're not going to use it. There's always a chance they could. So right now, no, no, nothing at WrestleMania. Hopefully, it'll happen. I'm going to be there anyway. They might as well use me," Angle said this week on the A2theK Wrestling Show this week (h/t Fightful).

Reigns has not wrestled on the Red Brand since he and The Usos took on Riddle and The Street Profits last July. He had another rare TV match last week when he teamed with Sami Zayn to face John Cena and Kevin Owens, but lost when Owens pinned Zayn. The Bloodline took out their frustrations on Raw yet again this week and wound up winning a six-man tag match and a Music City Street Fight (involving Solo Sikoa and Elias).

As for Rousey, the former UFC Champion has been with the SmackDown brand since she and Charlotte Flair started feuding up to WrestleMania 38. Flair made her surprise return from injury on last week's SmackDown and challenged Rousey to an impromptu title match. Rousey accepted despite being worn out from a title defense against Raquel Gonzalez and lost in about a minute.