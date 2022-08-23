Who Attacked AJ Styles During WWE Raw?

This week's Monday Night Raw saw Dexter Lumis once again invade the show, only this time it came with a couple of twists. After a few background hints that local security was trying to stop him from entering the building again, it appeared as if Lumis would finally get his hands on AJ Styles while wearing riot gear during a tag team match before getting hauled off by security. However, it was quickly revealed that Lumis had sent a decoy to get stopped by security, freeing him up to essentially kidnap The Miz and force a match involving "The A-Lister", Styles, Bobby Lashley and Ciampa to be thrown out.

But if Lumis was on the other side of the ring, who attacked Styles? According to @LocalCompWWE on Twitter, an account that specializes on identifying independent wrestlers who are used as extras on WWE programming, it was a wrestler by the name of Rajan Husher, who trained at Battle Arts Pro in Ontario, Canada.

On the new @WWE RAW episode: Who was taken away by riot police during The Miz & Ciampa vs. AJ Styles & Bobby Lashley match? Rajan Husher was the man who attacked AJ.



Lumis was initially released by WWE in April but returned to the company on the Aug. 8 episode of Raw. He is one of a handful of former stars who have since been brought back under the creative direction of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Just before his return, he gave a rare interview with House of Hardcore.

"I had a great relationship with Shawn Michaels and Triple H," Lumis said. "I owe those guys a lot. We still text to this day and I have a great relationship with those guys. I learned so much from them, it's insane. Another thing that made the three-plus years at NXT such a useful thing to me. The in-between stuff, when you're not necessarily working, Shawn would always sit there and watch tape with you and be like, 'Right here, you should be moving. You should be doing something, even if it feels awkward. Do something here.' Once I started applying those things and he saw it, I feel like that's when he started being like, 'Sam Shaw, you can put him anywhere.' I always wanted to be that. Be an attraction or someone you can rely on."

