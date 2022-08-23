WWE Raw: Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz in the Middle of Tag Team Match

Dexter Lumis just kidnapped The Miz in the middle of a Tag Team Match on WWE Monday Night Raw! Over the last few weeks, fans have seen a number of formerly released NXT and WWE talents making their return to television following Triple H headlining the creative duties for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. There have been some explosive returns, but one of the most interesting on the backburner has been Dexter Lumis' return to television. Sneaking through the backstage areas over the last few weeks before being caught trying to interfere with matches and causing other kinds of mayhem.

It was the same this week as throughout the Toronto edition of Monday Night Raw, Adam Pearce could be seen with security keeping an eye out for Lumis. But during the tag team match featuring United States Champion Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles against The Miz and Ciampa, Lumis managed to sneak his way into the crowd once more. Disguising himself in the same security outfits that had been spotted prior in the episode, Lumis actually snuck up behind the Miz and kidnapped him. Check it out in action below in a clip released by the WWE:

Dexter Lumis snuck up on the Miz and got him in a chokehold before pulling him away from the ring, through the crowd, and finally into a secret spot at the edge of the arena. The tag team match was cut short, of course, but this was after a second mysterious person tried to attack AJ Styles before being taken by security. This appeared to be Lumis' way of distracting the authorities before making his move on the Miz, and it's clear by his attack that he likely would have taken anyone that was advantageous to capture at that time.

With NXT 2.0 also calling attention to the "Index" pairing with NXT talent Indi Hartwell, it's clear that Lumis will be playing a big role moving forward with Monday Night Raw. There's not only the question of where he had taken The Miz to along with what that means for next week. We'll see soon enough how much further he interferes with the matches, and whether or not this is all a part of a much larger scheme.

What do you think of Lumis finally getting to make a big move like this? What do you think will happen to the Miz? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!