WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Gets Brutally Attacked by Nia Jax After Confronting Rhea Ripley

At the Elimination Chamber PLE in Perth, Australia over the weekend, Rhea Ripley wasn't the only one to come out on top.

Though Ripley got a huge win over Nia Jax to retain the WWE Women's World Championship, six women walked into the Elimination Chamber for a shot at Ripley's title at WrestleMania 40. Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez (who won the Last Chance Battle Royal), Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair each had something to prove in the match but ultimately it was Lynch who would get a monumental win in her first Chamber match. A match between both Ripley and Lynch has been teased since at least the beginning of the year when Ripley and Lynch stared each other down. They have only faced each other one other time and that was in a No DQ match in NXT long before Ripley came to the main roster and became the bonafide star she is today.

On WWE Raw, Ripley comes to the ring to open the show, touting her huge victory over Jax and promising that no matter how big the challenge is, she will always come out on top. Lynch's music hits the speakers and she enters the ring, congratulating Ripley on her win. Lynch says that now that her family got to see her win in her home country they won't have to fly all the way to the United States to see her lose. Dominik Mysterio interrupts, reminding Lynch that nobody talks to "Mami" like that. But Lynch throws it right back in his face and tells him that if his "Mami" doesn't put him in his place "The Man" will.

She says that while Ripley has been fed grapes by Mysterio, she's been the backbone of the WWE becoming a grand slam champion and writing a best-selling book. Ripley chimes in, telling Lynch not to disrespect her Latino Heat like that ever again and though she claims to be the backbone of the division, the man always thinks they're the backbone of everything. But behind every great man is an even greater woman.

After the two state their points and Ripley leaves the ring, Jax sneaks up on Lynch from behind and attacks her arm relentlessly. Once the officials get involved, Adam Pearce makes it clear she will be "heavily fined" if she continues. Jax has been feuding with Lynch for a number of weeks promising to keep her as far away from the title picture as possible and so far she's definitely kept her promise.

