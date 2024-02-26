Report: Former WWE Tag Team Champion Sidelined With Injury

One half of the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Piper Niven is currently sidelined from in-ring action as she recovers from injury. According to Fightful Select, Niven sustained an injury to her hand in the last month which has kept her from wrestling. There was a fear from those within WWE that she had broken her hand.

Since Niven's WWE debut at the Mae Young Classic in 2017 where she was taken out by Toni Storm in a quarter final match, her journey has had many highs and lows. She competed in NXT UK before it was dissolved in 2022. Niven made her way to the United States in 2021 and began to compete on Monday Night Raw. During her initial run on the main roster she was paired with Eva Marie and adopted a new name, "Doudrop." Neither thing really stick with fans so it wasn't long before the name and her partnership with Marie were dropped. From there she really began to flourish as a singles star, wrestling the likes of Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. For awhile she was paired with Liv Morgan and they even went after the tag team championships.

In the last few months, Niven has really found success teaming with Chelsea Green as one half of the former women's tag team champions. Green was originally in a tag team with Sonya Deville who has been out dealing with a torn ACL injury she sustained. Together Green and Niven held the championships for 126 days only defending them two times throughout their reign. They would drop them to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on WWE Raw in December. The last time Niven competed on WWE programming was at the beginning of February at a WWE Main Event show, teaming with Green against Natalya and Tegan Nox. Niven is also a two-time 24/7 Champion.

During this time Green has really stepped up to the plate, most recently competing in an Elimination Chamber last chance battle royal qualifying match against the likes of Alba Fyre, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Shayna Baszler, Isla Dawn, Zoey Stark, Michin and more. Ultimately, Raquel Rodriguez was the one to walk out of that match victorious and compete inside the Elimination Chamber in Perth this past weekend.

Comicbook.com wishes Niven the best in her recovery.