WWE Reportedly Hires Independent Wrestler in Backstage Role

WWE's shakeup from top to bottom continues. As Stephanie McMahon took an unexpected leave of absence in spring of 2022, she returned just a few short weeks later to fill the position of Interim Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. At the time, Allegations of Vince McMahon's sexual misconduct were just starting to hit the mainstream.

McMahon would then retire entirely before forcing his way back into WWE and onto the board of directors with two of his allies just six months later. Stephanie has since resigned from her position entirely but her husband Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains as WWE's Chief Content Officer. McMahon would once again resign from WWE when a court case was filed alleging sexual abuse and sex trafficking. The suit caused WWE brand partners like Slim Jim to momentarily halt their sponsorship with the sports giant until he left.

Now, WWE has reportedly hired independent wrestler Patrick Scott in a new backstage role. Scott will act as a writer's assistant on WWE SmackDown. The report came from Bodyslam.net who claims that Scott will begin his new duties starting tomorrow, Monday, February 26.

Scott is a 27-year-old North Carolina native. He began his in-ring wrestling career in 2016 and has been a huge part of the independent circuit down south. Scott, who has wrestled for companies like DPW, AEW on AEW Dark and PWF (Premier Wrestling Federation). He is a former tag-team champion in DPW and PWF where he is a four-time tag champion.

On February 24, Scott posted a cryptic message to his social media of his ring boots inside of the ring, a sign that his in-ring career is coming to an end. "I'll have a lot more to say in the coming days. For now, I will just say this… Thank you," Scott wrote on X. In recent months, WWE has hired well-traveled and respected professional wrestler Nick Aldis as the official SmackDown General Manager. Just last week it was revealed that Jennifer Pepperman, a Senior Writer for WWE, would be departing the company after seven years. Pepperman was very quickly scooped up by All Elite Wrestling as the Vice President of Content Development.

