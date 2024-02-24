WWE's Becky Lynch Wins WrestleMania Title Shot at Elimination Chamber

WWE's Elimination Chamber got things started with the Women's Chamber match, which featured a stacked lineup. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Becky Lynch all were set to battle it out for a shot at a WrestleMania Championship match, though there was already some bad blood set between Morgan, Belair, and Stratton on SmackDown the night before. The Chamber match was thrilling throughout, and while Stratton would be a frequent target, she still supremely impressed in her Chamber debut. Stratton would end up getting the first elimination but would fall to Morgan. Bianca would eliminate Rodriguez but would find herself eliminated next. Then Lynch would eliminate Morgan, getting the win and moving on to the Title match at WrestleMania 40.

Becky Lynch and Naomi got things underway, and Lynch knocked Naomi down with the first strike, though Naomi quickly returned the favor. The two stars traded cover attempts for a minute, and then Naomi would counter an arm-bar attempt to knock Lynch into the corner with a dropkick. Naomi continued to counter Lynch's attacks and went up top, but Lynch dodged the move and hit a dropkick of her own.

The crowd had chanted for Becky early, and then We want Tiffy chants rang out as the battle went on. Naomi started to climb the cage and slammed Lynch into the cage wall multiple times before hitting a split leg drop and going for a cover back in the ring, but Lynch kicked out. The two collided in the middle of the ring after Lynch got back to her feet, and then it was time for a new competitor to enter.

That was Tiffany Stratton, who entered to big cheers. Stratton would knock both stars into opposite corners with style and then hit stomps on both as well. Stratton hit a spinebuster on Lynch and then went for a cover, but Lynch kicked out. Naomi then went up top and landed on both opponents for a cover attempt, but the kicked out. Lynch came in with a clothesline and a fallaway slam to Naomi, and Stratton then hit Lynch, leaving all three women down.

At one point Stratton used Lynch as a weapon to hit Naomi, and then lifted Naomi and slammed her onto Lynch. Naomi bounced back though with an attack of her own, knocking both opponents to the mat. Naomi then went up top and hit the moonsault on Lynch, but Stratton broke up a pin attempt and went for one of her own. Lynch would kick out, and then it was time for another superstar to enter the match.

That was Liv Morgan, who went right after Stratton and slammed her into four chamber doors. Morgan mocked Stratton and then hit a codebreaker on Lynch and Naomi. Morgan hit knee strikes on both opponents and then tried to pin Lynch but she kicked out. Stratton then came flying in and stomped Morgan, but Naomi knocked Stratton down right after. Stratton and Naomi countered each other's moves for a bit, but Lynch then went at Stratton in a big way. Lynch hit a Bex-Sploder against the cage wall and then had Stratton's arm through the cage for the Dis-Arm Her.

Naomi hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb off the chamber pod and slammed Morgan to the mat, but Stratton then pinned Naomi in the chaos right after, getting the first elimination. A new superstar entered the match next, which would Raquel Rodriguez, who went right after Stratton. Rodriguez slammed Stratton down and went for the pin, but Stratton kicked out. Rodriguez caught Lynch in mid-air and slammed her into the cage wall several times before hitting Lynch with a fallaway slam. Rodriguez caught Stratton and then slammed her into the cage wall as well.

Morgan and Rodriguez exchanged punches until Rodriguez caught Morgan's codebreaker attempt and slammed her into the cage wall. Lynch hit a chop block on Rodriguez, and then Morgan and Stratton got involved, all attacking Rodriguez and going for the pin, but she kicked out. It was finally time for Bianca Belair to enter the match, and she went after Stratton. Belair pushed Stratton into a pod and then attacked Lynch and Morgan. The EST was on a roll, hitting a vertical suplex on Lynch. Stratton grabbed the braid but got slammed to the mat.

Belair and Rodriguez faced off, and Belair tried to lift Rodriguez at one point. Then Rodriguez did the same, but Belair was able to counter in the air and hit a DDT on Rodriguez, slamming her to the floor. The EST lifted Rodriguez again, but Stratton broke it up this time. Morgan was then up on top of a po and she hit a senton onto Rodriguez. Lynch and Stratton fought on top of that pod next, and Stratton pushed Lynch off the pod to the floor. Then Stratton launched off the pod with a swanton, taking out everyone.

Stratton hit a senton on Morgan and went for the monsault, but didn't get it. Instead, Morgan slammed Stratton down and went for the cover, getting the pin and eliminating her from the match. It's worth noting the crowd was not happy with her elimination.

Lynch and Rodriguez battled it out, with Rodriguez lifting both Lynch and Morgan fr a slam. Bianca then lifted Rodriguez and hit the K.O.D., eliminating Rodriguez. Belair then lifted Lynch and threw her onto Morgan before hitting a moonsault into a cover, but Lynch kicked out. The three superstars would trade near falls for a bit, with Belair looking like a monster at one point and almost getting the win. It was Morgan thought who would get the next elimination, pinning Belair in the midst of the chaos. As Belair was reeling, Lynch came in and pinned Morgan, stunning her and getting the win. Lynch will now get a Title shot at WrestleMania, facing either Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax for the Title.

